French Health Minister Olivier Veran on Wednesday said that France could see nearly 1 lakh new COVID-19 cases a day due to the spread of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. However, the government does not plan to introduce new COVID-19 restrictions, for the time being, he further added.

Check Tweet:

France says Omicron to be dominant variant soon, resists new restrictions https://t.co/lPmzATVpur pic.twitter.com/K27yzNgeUH — Reuters (@Reuters) December 22, 2021

