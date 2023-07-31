A controversy has erupted in Iran as a gay sex tape allegedly featuring Reza Tsaghati, the head of culture and Islamic guidance in Gilan province, surfaced online. The unverified XXX video has led to Tsaghati's suspension from his position, pending an official investigation. Authorities have denied prior knowledge of Tsaghati's alleged "behaviour" and emphasised their commitment to upholding Islamic values. Based on Sharia law, homosexuality is illegal in Islam. The viral video reportedly showed the Iranian officer having gay sex with another man. US Have Intelligence That Iran is Aiming to Carry Out Attack Across Middle East, Says Report.

Iranian Official Suspended Over Alleged Sex Tape Controversy

