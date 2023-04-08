US officials have intelligence that Iran is aiming to carry out attacks across the Middle East, reported The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. The US military said that it has sent a guided-missile submarine into the Red Sea in a public show of force, the report added. Iran Executes British-Iranian National Alireza Akbari for Spying After Sentencing Him to Death: Report.

Iran is Aiming to Carry Out Attack Across Middle East:

BREAKING: The Wall Street Journal reports that US officials have intelligence that Iran is aiming to carry out attacks across the Middle East — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)