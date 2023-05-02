SatanCon 2023, a gathering of those who worship Satan, was held in Boston city of the United States on April 28. At SatanCon 2023, a woman ripped Bible to shred while chanting "Hail Satan". Later, a man joined her in tearing a "Thin Blue Line" flag in two, which they also tossed on the floor while the crowd cheered. A video of the woman tearing Bible while hailing Satan is going viral on social media. SatanCon is said to be the largest gathering of Satanists. SatanCon is organised by The Satanic Temple at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston. ‘Satanic’ Anglerfish Species Found in Ocean Depths Bite Females ‘Like a Vampire’ to Fertilise Eggs; View Image of the Sea Monster.

Satanist Shreds Bible:

Satanists gathered this weekend in Boston for SatanCon, their "the largest gathering in history". Attendees cheered as the Bible was ripped to shreds. If you don't see yet that the "culture war" is actually a spiritual war, open your eyes. pic.twitter.com/5A9OfkxjZu — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 1, 2023

#HAPPENINGNOW "Hail Satan!" - BIBLE and Thin Blue Line flag were ripped up on stage as crowds chanted . Satanists held an opening ceremony at 10th anniversary of Satancon in Boston Massachusetts. Organizers call it the largest satanic gathering in history. pic.twitter.com/yS9oumQG7V — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) April 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)