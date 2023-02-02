Fish experts have helped us get familiar with many interesting characteristics of underwater sea creatures that continue to surprise us. After an expedition in November last year, a “satanic” species of fish were found deep inside the ocean. According to experts, it is a monstrous anglerfish which looks like “satanic potatoes” and bites a potential mate, just like a vampire, so the female releases an egg that can be fertilised. It was also found that apart from vampire bites, some species of anglerfish permanently fuse themselves into the female while mating. This image given here is of a juvenile female footballfish, according to The Guardian. It was shared by James Maclaine, a senior fish curator at London’s Natural History Museum. View the image of this species of anglerfish from the day it was discovered. Bizarre Sea Creatures! From Hermit Crab To Tripod Spiderfish; Strange Marine Animals Found by Researchers Look Like They Are Not Real (See Pics).

View Image of The 'Satanic' Anglerfish

The finest specimen of the night however was this absolute beauty. Not sure exactly what species of anglerfish this is yet. I think the white dots are sensory pores for detecting prey. #DY159 pic.twitter.com/JtIXSPBmwJ — James Maclaine (@beardiddley) November 29, 2022

