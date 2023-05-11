The Sri Lankan Supreme Court has reportedly approved a bill seeking to decriminalise homosexuality. This was done as the constitution bench hearing the marriage equality cases here at the Court reached its seventh day. In its momentous decision, the Sri Lankan SC notably cited the Puttaswamy (2017) and Navtej Johar (2018) rulings of the Indian Supreme Court. Same-Sex Marriage Hearing: ‘By Decriminalising Homosexuality, One Can Contemplate Gay Couples Would Be in Stable Marriage-Like Relationship’, Says Supreme Court.

Sri Lankan Supreme Court Cites Judgements of Indian SC

Sri Lankan Supreme Court Cites Indian Supreme Court Judgments While Upholding Bill Decriminalising Homosexuality [Read Judgment] @awstika #SriLanka #LGBTQIA https://t.co/CKMIGhMrn2 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 11, 2023

