Hurrican Ida wreaked havoc in New York causing flash floods. At least seven people were reported to have lost their lives due to falsh floods caused by heavy rains. New York governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared a satte of emergency in this state of the US.

Tweet BY AFP:

#BREAKING At least 7 dead in New York City after flash floods: police #StormIda pic.twitter.com/uy6iSd1iDm — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 2, 2021

