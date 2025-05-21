In a lighthearted moment at the White House on Wednesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to ease tensions with US President Donald Trump by joking about a plane. “I’m sorry I don’t have a plane to give you,” Ramaphosa said, referencing the US plan to accept a luxury jet from Qatar. Trump chuckled and responded, “I wish you did. I would take it,” prompting laughter from Ramaphosa. The exchange occurred during an Oval Office meeting aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties amid trade and investment discussions. While serious matters were on the agenda, the leaders shared the brief humorous moment, reflecting a cordial tone in an otherwise formal diplomatic engagement between the two nations. Donald Trump Unveils USD 175 Billion 'Golden Dome' Missile Defence Plan for US.

Ramaphosa Jokes About Plane in Oval Office Meeting With Trump

President Cyril Ramaphosa: I'm sorry I don't have a plane to give you. President Trump: I wish you did. I would take it. pic.twitter.com/o5aKfazo1S — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 21, 2025

