Erika Kirk, the widow of America's political activist, who was killed in September, shared a heartwarming video of her daughter saying her father's name as they drive by Turning Point USA headquarters. Taking to Instagram, Erika Kirk shared the clip and wrote, "her…saying your name, as she witnesses all you’ve built and continue to build, proves that love never dies, just changes form. It breathes through our children. This is her legacy also." The viral clip shows the little girl lighting up with excitement as she spots a poster of her late father, Charlie Kirk and saying, "I see daddy". For the unversed, Charlie Kirk (31) was fatally shot during a Turning Point USA event in Utah last month. "And as she grows up and continues to say your name, I’ll be reminding her that each time Heaven leans in to listen. I love you Charlie baby, I’m so proud of you. We all are so proud of you," Erika Kirk said. Donald Trump Declares October 14 as US National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk, Awards Him Presidential Medal of Freedom Posthumously at White House.

Erika Kirk Shares Video Showing Daughter Saying Her Father's Name

