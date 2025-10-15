US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, October 13, declared October 14 as the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk, honouring the late conservative activist on what would have been his 32nd birthday. During a solemn ceremony in the White House Rose Garden, Trump posthumously awarded Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, calling him "a giant of his generation." The medal was accepted by his wife, Erika Kirk, who gave an emotional tribute to her husband’s legacy. Kirk was *atally shot on September 10 during an event at Utah Valley University, marking the first stop of his American Comeback Tour. Trump reportedly returned from the Middle East early Tuesday to personally preside over the ceremony. ‘We Found an Answer to Autism’: At Charlie Kirk Memorial, Donald Trump Says He Will Make Big Announcement on Autism on September 22 (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Declares October 14 as National Day for Charlie Kirk

JUST IN 🚨 President Trump signs a Proclamation declaring October 14 as the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/4iJ5fEcfAh — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 14, 2025

Donald Trump Awards Medal of Freedom to Late Activist Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk was assassinated in the prime of his life for speaking the truth, living his faith, & relentlessly fighting for America. That is why today President Trump posthumously awarded Charlie Kirk our nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Bqd1hr9byX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of The White House). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)