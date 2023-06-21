The International Yoga Day 2023 event at United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on Wednesday day made it to the Guinness World Records Book. The record was set for most nationalities in a Yoga session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the yoga event at UN Lawns. Representatives of over 180 countries reportedly took part in the yoga session. International Yoga Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Leads Historic Yoga Session at UN; Describes Yoga As ‘Truly Universal’ and Free From Copyrights (Watch Video).

International Yoga Day 2023:

#WATCH | Guinness world record for most nationalities in a Yoga session created at the Yoga Day event led by PM Narendra Modi, at the UN HQ in New York. pic.twitter.com/VpTrQob2Mj — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

