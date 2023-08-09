Iraq's official media regulator, the Communications and Media Commission, has issued a directive requiring all media and social media companies to swap the term "homosexuality" with "sexual deviance." The move aims to alter language use and discourage discussions around LGBTQ issues. While Iraq does not explicitly criminalise gay sex, loosely defined morality clauses have been used to target the LGBT community. Iraq Blocks Telegram App: Telecom Ministry of Iraq Blocks Telegram Messaging App Over Concerns of National Security, Data Violations.

Iraq Mandates Term Swap for 'Homosexuality' in Media

