The Telegram messaging app has been blocked in Iraq, according to the country's telecommunications ministry, citing concerns over national security and to protect the integrity of customer data that the programme allegedly managed improperly. The app is extensively used in Iraq for texting as well as for news and content sharing. The names, residences, and familial relationships of Iraqis are among the vast volumes of personal information that can be found on certain channels. The app was instructed to stop using "platforms that leak the data of the official state institutions and the personal data of citizens," the ministry claimed in a statement. TikTok Ban: Montana Becomes First US State To Ban Chinese Video-Sharing App ‘To Protect Residents’ Private Data From Chinese Communist Party’.

Iraq Blocks Telegram App

Iraq blocks #Telegram messaging app over national security concerns@SaroyaHem gets you the details For more videos, visit: https://t.co/AXC5qRugeb pic.twitter.com/8FrzPaiBhb — WION (@WIONews) August 7, 2023

