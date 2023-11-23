A doctor of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza claimed that Israeli forces had arrested the director of the hospital Mohammad Abu Salmiya and several other senior medical staff on Thursday, November 23. Reports suggested that he was detained as he was preparing to move to the South strip of Gaza. Israel has accused Hamas of using Al-Shifa hospital complex as a control room where the militant group hide behind the ordinary population. Israel also claimed that Hamas hid the hostages captured during the October 7 attack inside the tunnels that IDF discovered during searches. These allegations, however, have been denied by the Hamas group, Palestinian Authorities and hospital administration. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Arrests Mohammed Abu Selemya, Director of Al-Shifa Hospital, Few Other Staffers in Gaza.

AL-Shifa Hospital Director Arrested by IDF, Claims Gazan Doctor:

