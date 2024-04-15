Saudi Arabia confirmed that it had helped the newly forged regional military coalition - Israel, the United States, Jordan, the United Kingdom, and France - repel an Iranian attack against the Jewish state early Sunday morning. The confirmation came through an unusual post on the Saudi royal family’s website. Iran-Israel War: G7 Expresses ‘Full Solidarity and Support’ to Israel After Iran’s Military Attack.

Israel-Iran Conflict

JUST IN - Saudi Arabia acknowledges helping defend Israel against Iran - JPost — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 15, 2024

