A video going viral on social media shows a skit mocking US President Joe Biden. The skit aired by an Italian TV shows an actor mimicking US President Joe Biden approaching the mic and falling. The viral skit which was aired on TV in Italy also shows the actor mimicking Joe Biden mumbling through a speech, wandering, and confusing world leaders' names. Notably, the comedy skit also included the president singing in Italian and eventually pressing a nuclear launch button. 'Putin Is Responsible for Navalny's Death': US President Joe Biden Blames Russian President Vladimir Putin for Alexei Navalny's Death (Watch Video).

Italian TV Airs Skit Mocking Joe Biden

NEW - Italian TV aired a skit mocking Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/ES2CQlloly — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 27, 2024

