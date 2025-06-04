A massive fire broke out at Tuscia University’s Riello campus in Viterbo, Italy, on Wednesday morning, June 4, prompting the safe evacuation of all students, faculty, and staff. Dramatic videos showed orange flames and thick black smoke billowing into the sky, visible from several kilometres away. The blaze, which reportedly began on the roof during renovation work, caused the second floor of the agriculture faculty building to collapse. Firefighters have been rushed to the scene to battle the flames. Further details are awaited. Italy: 13-Year-Old Girl Gang Raped, Her Boyfriend Assaulted in Catania, Seven Accused of Egyptian Origin Arrested.

Massive Fire at Tuscia University, Italy

