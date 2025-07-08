A heroic sniffer dog named Bruno died after ingesting sausages filled with nails thrown into his kennel in Taranto, Italy. Bruno, a seven-year-old bloodhound praised for finding nine missing people, was honoured by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who condemned the act as "vile, cowardly, unacceptable." Bruno’s trainer, Arcangelo Caressa, called the killing a targeted act of revenge linked to Bruno’s work dismantling dog fighting rings and vowed justice. The police and prosecutor’s office have launched a joint investigation, while Caressa revealed he had received death threats prior to the incident. Giorgia Meloni-Emmanuel Macron 'Secret Talks': French President Seen Whispering to Italian PM at G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Video Goes Viral.

Sniffer Dog Bruno Poisoned With Nail-Filled Sausages in Italy

🇮🇹BRUNO, A HERO DOG, MURDERED WITH NAIL-SAUSAGES - ITALY WANTS BLOOD Bruno wasn’t just any sniffer dog - he was a legend. He tracked missing kids and criminals across Italy. Then someone tossed sausages filled with nails into his kennel. He died in agony from internal bleeding.… pic.twitter.com/m8iA8LApP9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 8, 2025

PM Giorgia Meloni Slams ‘Cowardly’ Act

Una notizia che stringe il cuore. Un atto vile, codardo, inaccettabile. Grazie per tutto ciò che hai fatto, Bruno. pic.twitter.com/e5eSpPzQJ4 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) July 5, 2025

