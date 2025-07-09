Jeffrey Epstein Case: Elon Musk Says Releasing 'Epstein Files' Will Be Priority for His New America Party

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has once again criticised US President Donald Trump over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk asked, "How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?" The Tesla CEO also said that releasing the "Epstein files" will be a priority for his new America Party. The development comes after Musk reignited the controversy around the Epstein investigation by sharing a sarcastic jab following a DOJ and FBI memo which concluded there was no Epstein "client list" and that the convicted sex offender had died by suicide. ‘America Party’: Elon Musk Intensifies Donald Trump Feud With 3rd Party Launch, Jeffrey Epstein Jab Over GOP Tensions.
