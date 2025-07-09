Jeffrey Epstein Case: Elon Musk Says Releasing 'Epstein Files' Will Be Priority for His New America Party

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk asked, "How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?" The Tesla CEO also said that releasing the "Epstein files" will be a priority for his new America Party. The development comes after Musk reignited the controversy around the Epstein investigation by sharing a sarcastic jab.

Jeffrey Epstein Case: Elon Musk Says Releasing 'Epstein Files' Will Be Priority for His New America Party
Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: Facebook)
Socially Team Latestly| Jul 09, 2025 07:21 AM IST

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has once again criticised US President Donald Trump over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk asked, "How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?" The Tesla CEO also said that releasing the "Epstein files" will be a priority for his new America Party. The development comes after Musk reignited the controversy around the Epstein investigation by sharing a sarcastic jab following a DOJ and FBI memo which concluded there was no Epstein "client list" and that the convicted sex offender had died by suicide. ‘America Party’: Elon Musk Intensifies Donald Trump Feud With 3rd Party Launch, Jeffrey Epstein Jab Over GOP Tensions.

Releasing 'Epstein Files' Will Be Priority for His New America Party

How Can People Be Expected To Have Faith in Trump? Elon Musk Asks

  • Lifestyle
    Kiara Advani, Disha Patani & Other Actresses Slaying in Corset Dresses! View Pics Kiara Advani, Disha Patani & Other Actresses Slaying in Corset Dresses! View Pics
  • Viral
    Fact Check: 32-Year-Old Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Found Dead in Her Home in Karachi, Body in Highly Decomposed State – True or False? Fact Check: 32-Year-Old Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Found Dead in Her Home in Karachi, Body in Highly Decomposed State – True or False?
  • Festivals
    Argentina Independence Day 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Country’s Freedom From Spanish Rule Argentina Independence Day 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Country’s Freedom From Spanish Rule
  • Videos
    IndiGo Flight 6E784 From Surat to Jaipur Delayed As Swarm of Bees Settles Near Aircraft’s Luggage Door IndiGo Flight 6E784 From Surat to Jaipur Delayed As Swarm of Bees Settles Near Aircraft’s Luggage Door
    • Close
    Search

    Jeffrey Epstein Case: Elon Musk Says Releasing 'Epstein Files' Will Be Priority for His New America Party

    Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk asked, "How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?" The Tesla CEO also said that releasing the "Epstein files" will be a priority for his new America Party. The development comes after Musk reignited the controversy around the Epstein investigation by sharing a sarcastic jab.

    Jeffrey Epstein Case: Elon Musk Says Releasing 'Epstein Files' Will Be Priority for His New America Party
    Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: Facebook)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jul 09, 2025 07:21 AM IST

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk has once again criticised US President Donald Trump over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk asked, "How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?" The Tesla CEO also said that releasing the "Epstein files" will be a priority for his new America Party. The development comes after Musk reignited the controversy around the Epstein investigation by sharing a sarcastic jab following a DOJ and FBI memo which concluded there was no Epstein "client list" and that the convicted sex offender had died by suicide. ‘America Party’: Elon Musk Intensifies Donald Trump Feud With 3rd Party Launch, Jeffrey Epstein Jab Over GOP Tensions.

    Releasing 'Epstein Files' Will Be Priority for His New America Party

    How Can People Be Expected To Have Faith in Trump? Elon Musk Asks

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    America Party DOJ Donald Trump Elon Musk Epstein Files FBI Jeffrey Epstein Jeffrey Epstein Case Jeffrey Epstein Client List Live Breaking News Headlines Suicide US
    You might also like
    Good News for Travellers! Homeland Security Ends Mandatory Shoe Removal at Airport Screening in US, Secretary Kristi Noem Says 'The Golden Age of America Is Here' (Watch Video)

    Jeffrey Epstein Case: Elon Musk Says Releasing 'Epstein Files' Will Be Priority for His New America Party

    Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk asked, "How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?" The Tesla CEO also said that releasing the "Epstein files" will be a priority for his new America Party. The development comes after Musk reignited the controversy around the Epstein investigation by sharing a sarcastic jab.

    Jeffrey Epstein Case: Elon Musk Says Releasing 'Epstein Files' Will Be Priority for His New America Party
    Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: Facebook)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jul 09, 2025 07:21 AM IST

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk has once again criticised US President Donald Trump over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk asked, "How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?" The Tesla CEO also said that releasing the "Epstein files" will be a priority for his new America Party. The development comes after Musk reignited the controversy around the Epstein investigation by sharing a sarcastic jab following a DOJ and FBI memo which concluded there was no Epstein "client list" and that the convicted sex offender had died by suicide. ‘America Party’: Elon Musk Intensifies Donald Trump Feud With 3rd Party Launch, Jeffrey Epstein Jab Over GOP Tensions.

    Releasing 'Epstein Files' Will Be Priority for His New America Party

    How Can People Be Expected To Have Faith in Trump? Elon Musk Asks

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    America Party DOJ Donald Trump Elon Musk Epstein Files FBI Jeffrey Epstein Jeffrey Epstein Case Jeffrey Epstein Client List Live Breaking News Headlines Suicide US
    You might also like
    Good News for Travellers! Homeland Security Ends Mandatory Shoe Removal at Airport Screening in US, Secretary Kristi Noem Says 'The Golden Age of America Is Here' (Watch Video)
    World

    Good News for Travellers! Homeland Security Ends Mandatory Shoe Removal at Airport Screening in US, Secretary Kristi Noem Says 'The Golden Age of America Is Here' (Watch Video)
    Weather Forecast Today, July 9: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
    News

    Weather Forecast Today, July 9: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
    Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Returns to Goldman Sachs As Senior Adviser, Will Donate Salary to Charity
    World

    Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Returns to Goldman Sachs As Senior Adviser, Will Donate Salary to Charity
    Italy: Man Reportedly Enters Tarmac, Gets Sucked Into Aircraft Engine During Take Off at Bergamo Airport
    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" alt="Good News for Travellers! Homeland Security Ends Mandatory Shoe Removal at Airport Screening in US, Secretary Kristi Noem Says 'The Golden Age of America Is Here' (Watch Video)">
    World

    Good News for Travellers! Homeland Security Ends Mandatory Shoe Removal at Airport Screening in US, Secretary Kristi Noem Says 'The Golden Age of America Is Here' (Watch Video)
    Weather Forecast Today, July 9: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
    News

    Weather Forecast Today, July 9: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
    Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Returns to Goldman Sachs As Senior Adviser, Will Donate Salary to Charity
    World

    Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Returns to Goldman Sachs As Senior Adviser, Will Donate Salary to Charity
    Italy: Man Reportedly Enters Tarmac, Gets Sucked Into Aircraft Engine During Take Off at Bergamo Airport
    World

    Italy: Man Reportedly Enters Tarmac, Gets Sucked Into Aircraft Engine During Take Off at Bergamo Airport

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    rafale fighter jets
    500+K+ searches
    गुरु पूर्णिमा कब है
    500+K+ searches
    dowjones
    2000+K+ searches
    f1 nico hulkenberg
    2000+K+ searches
    kea
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results