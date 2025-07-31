A US Navy F-35 Lightning II fighter jet crashed and burst into flames in a field near Naval Air Station Lemoore in Fresno County, California, on Wednesday evening, July 30. The pilot ejected safely and was transported to a hospital for evaluation. The crash occurred around 6:30 PM and involved an aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, known as the "Rough Raiders." Emergency crews, including Cal Fire and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene immediately. Officials confirmed there were no civilian injuries, and the area has been secured. The cause of the crash is currently under federal investigation. Video of the crash has surfaced on social media, showing black smoke billowing as flames engulfed the fighter jet, with emergency crews responding at the scene. California Plane Crash: 3 People Found Unresponsive After Small Airplane Crashes Into Pacific Ocean off California Coast.

