Ten people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park on Saturday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. There is little information on the suspect who is at male and still at large. As per the reports, nearly thousand of people had earlier gathered in the city for the Monterey Park Lunar New Year festival. Monterey Park Mass Shooting: Multiple Casualties Reported After Gun Violence During Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration in Los Angeles.

JUST IN - 10 people killed and 10 others wounded after the Chinese New Year shooting near Los Angeles. Police still cannot describe the suspect, who is at large. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 22, 2023

