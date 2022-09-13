Twitter on Tuesday said a special shareholders meeting endorsed Elon Musk's bid to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, even as he tries to break the contract and the case is currently in court with trial set for October. The tally came during a shareholder meeting that lasted just minutes, with most of the votes having been cast online.

