According to reports, over 5 million people viewed the late British Monarch Queen Elizabeth's final flight, as the journey carrying the Queen's body from Edinburgh to London became the most tracked flight in history. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said a total of 4.79 million people watched the flight live online, with a further quarter of million people watching on its YouTube channel, reports Reuters. On Tuesday night, the Royal Family took to social media and said that the Queen’s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace. "Tomorrow the coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery to the Palace of Westminster," the Roya Family said in a tweet.

Check Tweet:

