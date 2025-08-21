A massive explosion rocked Pakistan's Karachi today, August 21. According to the news agency Insider Paper, the blast occurred at a fireworks warehouse in Karachi's Saddar area. Multiple videos of the blast in Karachi's Saddar showing white smoke covering the skies have also surfaced online. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Pakistan: 90 People Taken Into Custody for Aerial Celebratory Firing During Independence Day Celebrations in Karachi; Over 100 FIRs Registered.

Massive Explosion Rocks Karachi's Saddar

BREAKING: Massive explosion reported at fireworks warehouse in Saddar, Karachi pic.twitter.com/0ukq2q1gze — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 21, 2025

Blast Reported at Fireworks Factory in Karachi's Saddar

🚨 A blast occurred in a fireworks factory near Taj Complex in the Saddar area of #Karachi. pic.twitter.com/Fhe9g59MlA — Raza Zaidi (@Razaazaidi) August 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)