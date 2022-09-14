In a video that has gone viral on social media, the new British Monarch, King Charles III can be seen losing his temper after a pen starts to leak. According to reports, the new British Monarch lost his temper over a leaking pen while he was signing a visitors' book at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast in Northern Ireland. The incident took place during his visit to Ireland after becoming King Charles III. Shockingly, King Charles III got annoyed after the pen kept leaking and said, "I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time." Video: King Charles III Furiously Gestures Aides To Clear Desk During Proclamation Ceremony.

Watch Video:

King Charles appears to lose temper at leaking pen: ‘Every stinking time’ pic.twitter.com/qsmXk4ts4l — The Independent (@Independent) September 13, 2022

