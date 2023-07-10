After a hired Lamborghini SUV collided with a family car on Wednesday night while completing a Youtube challenge, a five-year-old kid was killed in Rome. The accident happened when a tiny city car, being driven by a woman, who was riding with her two young children, collided with a sports car carrying five young adults aged 20 to 23. Before getting to the hospital, the five-year-old kid passed away. The 35-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter also sustained injuries. The 20-year-old driver, who tested positive for cannabis, is the subject of a manslaughter inquiry by the police, according to the Italian news agency Ansa. Some of the individuals in the sports vehicle are reportedly part of a group of influencers who frequently upload films on YouTube. YouTuber Plane Crash Video: Trevor Jacob Pleads Guilty Over Deliberately Crashing a Plane for Views, Faces 20 Years in Prison.

Lamborghini Crash in Italy Video

