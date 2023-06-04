If you have come across ‘YouTuber Plane Crash Video’ or ‘ Trevor Jacob Plane Crash Video’ and wondering if it is for real, the answer is yes. Where does one stop in their attempt to gain views on social media? The world of the Internet is twisted. And in an attempt to produce content and outdo others, people miserably fail at times. YouTuber Trevor Jacob, an American snowboard cross competitor and extreme sports athlete, is paying the price of a careless act. The former aircraft pilot has pleaded guilty to deliberately crashing a plane for views and is now facing a sentence of 20 years in prison. In 2021, he posted a YouTube video in which Jacob used a parachute to escape a light aircraft claiming engine failure. However, the YouTuber had deliberately crashed the plane.

Watch YouTuber Trevor Jacob Plane Crash Video:

YouTuber is facing 20 years in prison after deliberately crashing a plane for views. pic.twitter.com/RLQodya6yk — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) June 4, 2023

