LaVar Ball, the father of NBA players Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, recently underwent surgery to amputate his right foot due to a serious medical issue. According to tabloid news organization, TMZ, despite the procedure, he is reportedly in good spirits as seen in the viral photo doing the rounds. The American businessman is the father of two professional basketball players: Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. Fans and well-wishers are praying for LaVar Ball in these testing times.

LaVar Ball Right Foot Amputated

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Fans Pray For LaVar Ball

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basketball Forever (@basketballforever)

