Lebabon is facing power crisis as its two biggest electricity grids shutdown due to fuel shortage. According to reports, Al Zahrani and Deir Ammar power stations have stopped working as supplies of diesel were apparently exhausted. The entire country has been plunged into a complete darkness.

Here Are Tweets:

Lebanon's biggest two power stations shutdown due to fuel shortage, leaving Lebanon in complete darkness: Official source#Lebanon #Powerstations #Breaking pic.twitter.com/r96KLFBilG — The Peninsula Qatar (@PeninsulaQatar) October 9, 2021

#Lebanon’s national electricity grid is completely shut down right now. That means the whole country is running on generator power only. Which not everyone has, or can afford. So while big solutions continue to be discussed politically, this is the immediate reality… — Anna Foster (@annaefoster) October 9, 2021

