Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 68. Li was once tipped as the country's future leader only to be eclipsed by President Xi Jinping, under whom he served as premier for 10 years. Chinese media reports said that Li had a sudden heart attack on Thursday and passed away in the early hours of Friday in Shanghai, where he had been resting. Richard Roundtree, Iconic ‘Shaft’ Actor, Passes Away at 81.

Li Keqiang Dies

China's former Premier Li Keqiang died of a heart attack on Friday, just 10 months after retiring from a decade in office. He was 68: Reuters — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)