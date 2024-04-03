A viral video on social media shows a man allegedly climbing a cell tower in Miami, United States. As per news agency Insider Paper, roads have been blocked in Miami, Florida, after a man posing as a T-Mobile worker reportedly climbed on a cell tower. The man, who claimed to be a T-Mobile employee, reportedly shut down the power to the cell tower in Miami. Post which he climbed up the tower and has been making threats and throwing items from the cell tower. US: Man Climbs Las Vegas Sphere To Raise Funds for Homeless Pregnant Woman, Taken Into Custody; Video Goes Viral.

Man Climbs Cell Tower in US

WATCH: Roads have been blocked off in Miami after a man posing as an T-Mobile worker climbed onto a cell tower. pic.twitter.com/QwegsID1yv — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)