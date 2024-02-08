Screengab from the video posted by Maison Des Champs on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram)

Las Vegas [US], February 8 (ANI): A man, reportedly an online content creator, climbed to the top of the Las Vegas Sphere and has now been taken into custody, according to the New York Post.

The climber, identified as Maison Des Champs, claimed that he did so in order to gather funds for a homeless pregnant woman.

Law enforcement and other agencies responded to the incident at the large concert hall called the Sphere location in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department later detained him.

Des Champs took to Facebook, as well as Instagram to share a video of himself atop the dome, sporting a white sweatshirt, sunglasses, and a camera on top of his head, according to the New York Post.

He stated that he climbed the structure to "raise money for a mother named Isabel." "She is homeless and pregnant and needs help," he said in the video.

It is, however, unclear as of now if the climber will face any charges for attempting such an act. (ANI)

