US Health officials in Washington, DC, have launched an investigation after a person with a confirmed case of measles visited the Five Guys restaurant at 1400 I St. NW on April 5 between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. According to the local media, Washington, DC Health is working to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed. Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air via coughing, sneezing, or even breathing. US Bird Flu Outbreak in Cattle: The Global Risk to Humans.

Person With Confirmed Case of Measles Visited Five Guys in Washington, DC

BREAKING - Confirmed case of measles reported in a person who visited Five Guys in Washington, DC — health officials are working to identify people who are at risk pic.twitter.com/O43x2sutha — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)