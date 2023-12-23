In a shocking incident in the United States, a Hindu temple was vandalised with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti in California. According to news agency ANI, the Hindu temple in California's Newark was allegedly vandalised with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti written on its exterior walls. A picture of the vandalised temple has also gone viral on social media. As per reports, the Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha was defaced with pro-Khalistan slogans. The news was confirmed by the Hindu American Foundation. Pictures shared by the Hindu American Foundation on X showed hateful slogans written on the walls of the temple against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the incident came to light, the Newark Police assured a thorough investigation of the matter. Pro-Khalistan and Bhindranwale Graffiti Painted on Mata Chintpurni Hindu Temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Una, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Says Will Convert State Into Khalistan.

Hindu Temple Vandalised in US

A Hindu temple has been vandalised with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti on its exterior walls in Newark, California, United States. Newark Police has assured a thorough investigation into the incident. pic.twitter.com/ruhEY6nkv1 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

"Modi is terrorist" Written on the Temple's Wall

#Breaking: Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha in Newark, California was defaced with pro-#Khalistan slogans.@NewarkCA_Police and @CivilRights have been informed and full investigation will follow. We are insisting that this should be investigated as a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/QHeEVWrkDj — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)