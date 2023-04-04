Finland on Tuesday formally joined NATO. After joining NATO, Finland became the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization which is also known as the North Atlantic Alliance. Soon after Finland officially joined NATO as the 31st member of the alliance, Russia threatened 'counter-measures'. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will have to take countermeasures with respect to Finland’s accession to NATO. Finland To Officially Become NATO Member on April 4.

Finland Joins NATO As the 31st Member of the Alliance

