Elon Musk shared his thoughts on falling birth rates and their possible impact on humanity. In a recent post on June 26, 2025, Musk said, "People who have kids do need to have 3 kids to make up for those who have 0 or 1 kid or population will collapse.” Musk suggested it to parents in response to a post by X user @MarioNawfal, who referred to a report of Fortune. The post highlighted that the average number of children needed per woman is now 2.7. The X user post noted, “Scientists now say 2.1 kids per woman won’t cut it - 2.7 is the real number needed to avoid long-term extinction.” As per reports, right now, the US birth rate is 1.66, with countries like Italy and Japan even lower. Elon Musk has been raising this concern for years, and ignoring it could lead to serious consequences. Elon Musk Says ‘We’re Close to Digital Super Intelligence’, Likely To Arrive This Year or by 2026.

Elon Musk Says ‘Need To Have 3 Kids To Make Up for Those Who Have 0 or 1 Kid or Population Will Collapse’

People who have kids do need to have 3 kids to make up for those who have 0 or 1 kid or population will collapse https://t.co/Gx1N4sW59E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2025

