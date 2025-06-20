Elon Musk hinted about reaching close to Digital Super Intelligence in a Y Combinator interview. The tech billionaire has said, “we are very close to reaching Digital Super Intelligence”, which is a form of artificial intelligence (AI) that is said to be smarter than any human being. Speaking about the rapid progress of AI, Musk believes that the major breakthrough could happen later this year. If not, he is certain it will arrive by next year. Elon Musk said, “A Digital Super Intelligence is defined as smarter than any human at anything.” Grok 3.5 Coming Soon: X CEO Linda Yaccarino Says It Will Be the ‘Smartest Model in the World’.

Elon Musk Speaks About Digital Super Intelligence

