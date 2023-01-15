At least 36 people have died after a 72-seater Yeti Airlines plane crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday. The Nepal plane crashed when it was going from Kathmandu to Pokhara. A Nepal plane crash video shows huge fire with smoke coming out of the crashed flight, whereas locals and relief teams are trying to rescue the passengers. The plane caught fire as it crashed and rescue workers were trying to douse the fire. Nepal Plane Crash: 36 Killed After Yeti Airlines' Passenger Aircraft Crashes Moments Before Landing at Pokhara Airport (Watch Videos).

Nepal Plane Crash Video:

#YetiAirlines aircraft flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with 68 people on board, crashed in #Pokhara of Kaski district on today morning. Local sources say efforts underway to douse fire caused by plane crash Report : Sweta Singh pic.twitter.com/8PiL1nHEty — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)