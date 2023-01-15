Kathmandu, Jan 15: At least 36 people were killed on Sunday after a passenger plane crashed in Nepal's Pokhara region.

Thirty-six dead bodies have been brought out from the wreckage and the fire has been put off, Tek Bahadur K.C., chief district officer of the Kaski district, told Xinhua from the crash site. Nepal Plane Crash: Aircraft With 68 Passenger Crashes on Runway at Pokhara Airport (Watch Video).

Nepal Plane Crash Videos:

Video shows plane with 72 people on board crashing in Nepal. No sign of survivors pic.twitter.com/5CQHu500MQ — BNO News (@BNONews) January 15, 2023

#YetiAirlines aircraft flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with 68 people on board, crashed in #Pokhara of Kaski district on today morning. Local sources say efforts underway to douse fire caused by plane crash Report : Sweta Singh pic.twitter.com/8PiL1nHEty — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 15, 2023

The ill-fated ATR-72 plane of Yeti Airlines was flying to Pokhara from Kathmandu and crashed just a few minutes before landing, Jagannath Niroula, spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, told Xinhua. Nepal Plane Crash: Passenger Aircraft With 72 People Onboard Crashes in Pokhara; Eight Bodies Recovered

The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members, including 15 foreigners, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting Niroula.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2023 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).