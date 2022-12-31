Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is set to ring in biggest nights of the year – New Year’s Eve (NYE) in 2023 in style. Emaar, one of the world’s most respected integrated real estate developers, is gearing up for its annual New Year’s Eve mega show at Burj Khalifa. Hundreds of thousands of revellers who are getting ready to join in the festivities at Burj Khalifa are set to witness 828 metres of fireworks, 4,000 watts of lasers and much more. New Year 2023 Fireworks in Australia: 9 PM Lightshow on Sydney Harbour Begins on New Year’s Eve, See Amazing Pics and Videos

Watch Video:

This is how @BurjKhalifa gets ready to ring in #MyDubaiNewYear 828 meters of fireworks 2,500 firing directions 287 firing positions 22,000 gallons of water in the air 344 underwater robots 145,000 watts of light power 4,000 watts of lasers pic.twitter.com/GfinzGcqss — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 30, 2022

