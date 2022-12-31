As the world gears up to welcome New Year 2023, Sydney on Saturday began preparation for the New Year with fireworks celebrations on New Year's Eve. Twitter user Jason Dasey took to Twitter and shared video of the New Year's Eve Fireworks across Sydney. In his tweet, Dasey said that the 9 pm light show on Sydney Harbour is perfect for the young revellers. Several users also took to the microblogging site to share pictures and videos of New Year's Eve Fireworks in Sydney. How To Watch New Year’s Eve Fireworks 2022 Live Streaming Online From Sydney, Singapore, London and Dubai and Welcome New Year 2023.

Watch Video:

Sydney getting in early with New Year’s fireworks for 2023. The 9pm light show on Sydney Harbour is perfect for the younger revellers who have trouble staying up — and for the older ones, too, with the same problem! #2023NewYear #NewYearsEveLive #Australia pic.twitter.com/Lxg9l8khAI — Jason Dasey (@JasonDasey) December 31, 2022

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Across Sydney

And #Sydney’s off. And if they’re as bad for the environment as I think they are, I hope that’s the last time. #HappyNewYear #fireworks pic.twitter.com/Aj7L40IZ1c — Bridie Mac. @bridiemac@aus.social (@mac_bridie) December 31, 2022

Part of Sydney 9pm preview fireworks. HNY pic.twitter.com/e1AshxmhHf — David Warwick-Smith (@drwarwicksmith) December 31, 2022

