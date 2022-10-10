This year's Novel Prize in Economics 2022 has been awarded to three individuals. The winners of the 2022 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences are Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, and Philip H. Dybvig. The prestigious award has been given for their research on banks and financial crises, said the academy. The award was announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2022: Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, Barry Sharpless Win Prestigious Award for Development of Click Chemistry and Bioorthogonal Chemistry.

