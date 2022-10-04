The winner, or winners, of the Nobel Prize in physics, will be announced Tuesday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. Watch live streaming below to know who will be awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics. Stay tuned. Nobel Prize in Medicine 2022: Svante Pääbo Awarded the Honour For Discoveries Concerning Genomes.

Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)