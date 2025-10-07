A powerful IED explosion derailed five coaches of the Quetta-bound Jaffar Express near Sultan Kot, Sindh, Pakistan, on Tuesday, October 7, leaving several passengers injured. The blast, allegedly carried out by Baloch Republican Guards, targeted the train as Pakistani Army personnel were reportedly on board. Rescue teams and security forces rushed to the site to assist the injured and secure the area. Social media videos show the chaotic aftermath, with derailed coaches and passengers being helped by rescuers. This attack marks yet another incident on the Jaffar Express, which has faced repeated assaults since March, including a deadly hijacking that killed 25 people. Jaffar Express Blast: Explosion Derails Passenger Train in Pakistan’s Balochistan, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

IED Explosion Derails 5 Coaches of Jaffar Express Train in Pakistan

#BREAKING: Pakistan’s Jaffar Express train attacked yet again by Baloch rebels. Several people injured in an explosion on railway track near Sultankot (Sindh) when Jaffar Express was on way from Peshawar (KPK) to Quetta (Balochistan). Rescue ops underway. Five bogies derailed. pic.twitter.com/piJw0IiD25 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Aditya Raj Kaul), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

