Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Japan met Pham Minh Chinh, Vietnam's Prime Minister in Hiroshima. A picture of PM Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart shaking hands has gone viral on social media. The PMO handle of PM Narendra Modi shared a picture of the two Prime Ministers and said that the two discussed different aspects of India-Vietnam friendship, particularly in areas like energy, technology, commerce and defence. PM Narendra Modi Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Bust in Hiroshima on His Japan Visit Ahead of G7 Summit (See Pic).

PM Modi Shakes And Vietnamese PM Discuss India-Vietnam Friendship

