The Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, November 15, 2025, have been published on the official website at powerball.com. The winning numbers are: 07-06-47-53-12, Powerball: 21, and Power Play 4X. If you're wondering who won the Powerball jackpot, which now stands at an estimated USD 546 million, then the answer is no one. So far, a winner has not been announced. The next Powerball draw will take place on Monday, November 17. Powerball players must note that the Powerball lottery is one of the most popular lotteries played in the United States. The US-based lottery requires players to select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, and one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Lucky winners win a prize when they match one of the nine ways to win. Did you know the Powerball lottery is operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL)? A lottery player can win the Powerball jackpot by matching all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball. The prize money of the Powerball jackpot continues to grow until a winner is declared. Powerball Winning Numbers for Wednesday, November 12, 2025: Who Won the USD 512 Million Powerball Jackpot?

Powerball Jackpot Winning Numbers for Saturday, November 15, 2025

