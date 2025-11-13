The Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, November 12, 2025, are out on the official website of Powerball at powerball.com. They are 43, 51, 29, 65, 39, Powerball: 23, and Power Play: 2X. Wondering who won the Powerball jackpot, now estimated at USD 512 million? Then answer is no one. So far, no winner has been announced for the Powerball jackpot. Powerball lottery players must note that Powerball draw takes place at 10:59 PM (local time) every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The next draw will take place on Saturday, November 15. Operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), Powerball is one of the most popular lotteries in the US. To play the Powerball lottery, players need to select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Lottery players can win prizes in nine different ways, with the jackpot prize awarded for matching all five white balls and the red Powerball. It is worth noting that the Powerball jackpot prize continues to rise until a winner is announced. Powerball Winning Numbers for Monday, November 10, 2025: Who Won the USD 490 Million Powerball Jackpot?

