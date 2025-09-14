The Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, September 13, 2025, are out on the official website, powerball.com. They are 50, 53, 28, 37, 42 with Powerball 19 and Power Play: 2X. In case you are wondering who won the Powerball jackpot, now estimated at USD 54.6 million? Then the answer is no one. So far, no winner has been announced for the jackpot. Powerball draws take place at 10:59 PM (local time) every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with the next drawing scheduled for Monday, September 15. Operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), Powerball is one of the most popular lotteries in the US. Participants select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Players can win prizes in nine different ways, with the jackpot awarded for matching all five white balls and the red Powerball. The jackpot continues to grow until a winner is declared. Powerball Winning Numbers for Wednesday, September 10, 2025: Who Won the USD 20 Million Powerball Jackpot?

Powerball Jackpot Winning Numbers for Saturday, September 13, 2025

