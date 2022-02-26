As the war in Ukraine rages with Russian bombers targeting several cities, President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an attempt to trash rumours that he has said the Ukrainian army to lay down arms, released a self-shot video from central Kyiv on Saturday vowing to stay and defend the capital and their land against the Russian invasion.

Watch Video:

