A 22-year-old Indian national, Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein, reportedly fighting for the Russian army, was captured by Ukrainian forces, though Indian authorities are yet to confirm the detention. Hussein, a resident of Morbi, Gujarat, allegedly went to Russia for studies and was later recruited by the Russian military while serving a prison sentence for drug-related charges. “I didn’t want to stay in prison, so I signed a contract for the ‘special military operation.’ But I wanted to get out of there,” Hussein told Ukrainian troops. He added that he received only 16 days of military training and was deployed on his first combat mission on October 1, spending three days fighting before surrendering following a conflict with his commander. “I came across a Ukrainian trench position… I immediately put down my rifle and said that I didn’t want to fight. I needed help,” Hussein said. He claimed he was promised financial compensation by Russia, which he never received, and added, “I don’t want to go back to Russia… I’d rather go to prison here.” ‘Stay Away From Any Offers’: MEA Advises Indian Citizens Against Joining Russian Army, Issues Stern Advisory.

Indian National Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein Captured by Ukrainian Forces

#BREAKING: Ukraine claim they have captured an Indian National along with Russian Forces. Indian national Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein is a 22-year-old student from Morbi, Gujarat, India who had gone to Russia to study at a university. Indian Govt is ascertaining details. pic.twitter.com/FtmsryGN1S — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 7, 2025

